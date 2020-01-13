PSS critic says imposter made posting insulting Brunei Malays

KOTA KINABALU: An organiser of a peaceful rally against the implementation of the Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS) in Kimanis has claimed that someone had impersonated him to post insulting remarks about the Brunei community, who support the PSS.

Jamain Sarudin, chairman of the Solidariti Rakyat Sabah (Sorak) group, said he discovered that someone had used his profile picture and name on Facebook on Friday.

He said “some irresponsible party” had used his profile picture and the name, TJ Jamain, when posting an image containing with text “slandering my own ethnic (Brunei) group”.

He said the message read “Kaum Brunei yg sokong PSS adalah PTI, Palui nda bulih diajar!!!” (the Brunei race who support the PSS are illegal immigrants. Fools who can’t be taught).

Brunei Malays form the predominant community in Kimanis parliamentary constituency where a by-election will be held on Saturday.

The posting was dated 12.53pm on Jan 10 and had gathered more than 254 reactions and 103 comments.

“I never posted such content,” he said, and asked those who had shared or re-posted the image to delete it.

Jamain said he had previously received threats from some social media users over his stance on the PSS, including one who posted a picture of a pistol and bullet.

He said he has lodged a police report about both incidents.

Jamain accused state authorities of trying to silence his group’s efforts. He said the rally site next to Membakut community hall had suddenly become unavailable. He noted that the chief minister, Shafie Apdal, had criticised plans for the rally immediately after it was announced.

He said the rally would carry on at 9.30am on Wednesday at a new venue near the railway station.



