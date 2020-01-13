Selangor rep denies being detained for drugs

PETALING JAYA: A Selangor assemblyman from the ruling party is said to have been detained and later released by police for drugs.

A party source confirmed to FMT the assemblyman was detained and has since been released.

However, Dengkil assemblyman Adhif Syan Abdullah has dismissed a post, which has gone viral, that he was arrested and tested positive for drugs at a night club in Damansara this morning.

“I am at home now and will update you,” he told FMT when contacted.

Adhif had also been quoted in Sinar Harian as denying allegations he was detained by police.

“Insya-Allah, I will release an official statement,” he said in a WhatsApp message quoted by Sinar Harian.

The report that went viral said an assemblyman and 10 others were detained by police.

It said the incident took place at an entertainment centre in Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, and urine tests showed they were positive for drugs.

FMT has also contacted PPBM Selangor chief Rashid Asari and Brickfields police and are awaiting their response.



