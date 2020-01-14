EC to introduce video cameras at all voting channels in Kimanis

KOTA KINABALU: The Election Commission (EC) will be introducing video cameras at all voting channels at the Kimanis by-election on Saturday to ensure an efficient and transparent election process.

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said the cameras will record the conditions at the voting channels and enable it to review whether the voting process is implemented according to the rules.

The recordings will also be used for training and improvement purposes for future elections, he said in a statement today.

Azhar said video cameras will be fitted at all 68 channels and operated by EC officers.

He gave an assurance the cameras will not compromise the secrecy of one’s vote as they will be placed far from the voting boxes.

He also said polling agents would continue to be allowed at the voting areas.



