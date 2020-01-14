Former Penang school headmaster charged with RM35,000 CBT

BUTTERWORTH: A former headmaster of a primary school in George Town was today charged with eight counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) totalling RM35,500 said to have been collected as rental of the school field between 2015 and 2017.

Chan Thye Choon, 61, formerly of SK Wellesley, pleaded not guilty to the charges brought by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Sessions Court (Special Corruption Court) here.

Chan, also a previous deputy president of the National Union of the Teaching Profession, was charged with committing the offences between Nov 10, 2015 and March 7, 2017.

The rental amounts were said to have ranged from RM1,500 to RM5,000, with the highest recorded amount of RM20,000 received between Jan 19 and March 7, 2017.

Chan was charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code for CBT. He faces an alternative charge under Section 403 of the same law for dishonest misappropriation of property.

If convicted under Section 409, he faces a maximum jail term of 20 years, whipping and a fine. Under Section 403, he is liable for a maximum five-year jail term, whipping and a fine upon conviction.

Sessions judge Ahmad Azhari Abdul Hamid set Feb 28 for mention of the case to allow Chan to appoint a lawyer. He offered the accused bail of RM20,000 for all eight charges in one surety.

MACC’s deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharudin Wan Ladin prosecuted.



