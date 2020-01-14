I’ll step down now if PH wants, says Dr M

KUALA LUMPUR: Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said he was prepared to step down immediately if asked to do so by Pakatan Harapan’s presidential council.

The prime minister, asked to respond over calls for him to hand over power to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim in May, two years after Mahathir’s return to the top post, said it was up to the PH top council to decide.

“As far as I’m concerned, if you want me to go now, I will go now,” he told reporters here today.

However, he said the matter needs to be decided by all four parties together “whether they want me to go or not to go”.

The four parties in PH are PPBM, DAP, PKR and Amanah.



