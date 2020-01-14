Influx of new members a good sign for Warisan, says Shafie

KIMANIS: Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal has described the influx of former Umno members and new members into the party over the past 11 days as a good sign ahead of the Kimanis parliamentary by-election on Saturday.

Shafie, who is also the Sabah chief minister, said this showed they had accepted the explanation and information given by the state government on the developments taking place.

“It is possible that in the past, the information did not reach the grassroots because of the way we disseminated it, but now they understand from the explanation provided by the party machinery apart from seeing the changes introduced by the government in just over a year.

“This is a good sign and we are confident the new members will provide strong support to the party and the government,” he told reporters after a “Get-together with the Sabah Chief Minister” programme at Kampung Binsulok in Membakut today, where he welcomed nearly 600 new members.

More than 500 former Umno members had also joined the party on Jan 10.

Shafie called on party members to meet and get to know residents in the Kimanis parliamentary constituency in the next few days before polling takes place.

“The machinery should not stop reaching out to the people, it must continue to garner support,” he said.

He also said Barisan Nasional had run out of ideas to campaign and was resorting to personal attacks and harping on racial and religious issues.

“There have been various slanderous statements made against Warisan but we just don’t entertain them, let them be,” he said.

The by-election will see a straight fight between Warisan candidate Karim Bujang and BN’s Mohamad Alamin.



