On death anniversary, Najib praises father’s contributions to nation

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak has praised his late father, Abdul Razak Hussein, for his contributions to the nation, as he commemorated the anniversary of the second prime minister’s death today.

Najib said his father’s work left a lasting legacy, highlighting how he had helped the poor through initiatives such as Felda and the New Economic Policy.

“From the experience of his life and his observations all the time, father was resolute in helping villagers when he was able to and had a position in the government.

“And he also advised me in the past, that one day when I had a position, to focus on the lives of the villagers, too.

“Today, we can see how the results of the previous government’s efforts have benefited the second and third generations,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Najib said his father often told him about his past difficulties, which included walking barefooted to school daily with his friends while many were unable to afford school supplies.

“Rural and regional development was always in his heart,” he said.



