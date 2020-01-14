Sarawak party to wait and see about 1MDB funds

KUCHING: Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) has not received any notice from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) seeking the return of funds linked to 1MDB, its president James Jemut Masing said.

“They have not asked us to pay back yet, so why should we pay? They have not sent us a notice, so we will wait and see,” Masing said when met after a public works safety and quality forum here on Monday night.

In October last year, PRS supreme council member Wilson Nyabong Ijang had admitted that the party received RM1 million from former prime minister Najib Razak.

Ijang said the money was spent on political activities before the 2013 parliamentary election.

He said PRS had been cooperative with MACC and provided its officers details on how the money was spent in July last year.

“We were honest. We gave them all the details. When your boss gives you money for political work, you do not ask him or her where it is from.

“We told MACC to take whatever is left from that particular fund but there was none. PRS is a poor party,” he said.

It was reported that MACC had issued compound notices under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA) to recover 1MDB funds from 80 individuals, companies and political entities.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya had said action would be taken against those who failed to return the money, including being charged in court under the Act.



