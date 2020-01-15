Cops to probe 8 alleged offences in Kimanis campaign

KIMANIS: Police are probing a total of eight complaints of election offences in the run-up to the Kimanis by-election.

Beaufort police chief Azmir Abdul Razak said the cases ranged from bribery allegations to claims of sedition, defamation and destroying of campaign materials.

“Both Warisan and Umno lodged the reports. We will look into all of them and we will be fair in our probe,” he said.

Kimanis will be holding its by-election on Jan 18 where 29,644 eligible voters will get to choose a new MP from either Warisan or Pakatan Harapan.



