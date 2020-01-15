E-wallet users rush to apply for RM30 e-cash

PETALING JAYA: About 30% of daily users of GrabPay had signed up for the e-Tunai Rakyat programme in the first two hours of its debut.

A Grab spokesman said they were receiving a high volume of enquiries from users.

The e-Tunai Rakyat is part of the government’s efforts to encourage a cashless culture among Malaysians.

Anyone using one of the three participating e-wallet platforms licensed by Bank Negara — GrabPay, Touch ’n Go e-wallet and Boost — is eligible to obtain an incentive of RM30 e-cash.

A budget of RM450 million has been allocated by the finance ministry to be given to 15 million eligible Malaysians.

Malaysians aged 18 and above, with an annual income of less than RM100,000, are eligible to claim the e-cash.

The e-cash application will take up to five days for review and approval. Once reflected in the chosen e-wallet, it must be spent by March 14 this year.

The Grab spokesman said they anticipated a high volume of users claiming their RM30 e-Tunai and has taken steps to ensure the app is stable and processes information smoothly.

Grab and other e-wallet providers have been vigorously promoting the cashless transactions over the past two years.

The spokesman said from July to December last year, GrabPay users saved up to RM5.5 million by using the e-wallet to pay for their everyday needs through special deals from participating merchants.

Bernama reports that GrabPay is giving out cash vouchers worth up to RM3,000 to encourage its use.

It said Boost is offering up to RM8,888 in cash prizes while Touch ‘n Go eWallet gives users RM30 cashback as well as the chance to enter a weekly lucky draw contest with prizes, which include a Proton X70.

The digital economy is expected to contribute more than 21% to the gross domestic product by 2022, compared with 18.5% in 2018, according to the Statistics Department.



