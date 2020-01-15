Ex-minister Mustapa to head Putrajaya’s Bumi empowerment body

PETALING JAYA: Former international trade and industry minister Mustapa Mohamed has been appointed to head Teraju, Putrajaya’s Bumiputera economic empowerment unit.

Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali said Mustapa, among the earliest Umno MPs to join PPBM following Barisan Nasional’s defeat in the 2018 general election, said the Jeli MP comes with wide experience in economics, commerce and finance.

“I have confidence that he will be able to take the Bumiputera economic agenda on par with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030,” Azmin said.

Mustapa had served under three prime ministers, including during Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s first term in the nineties, when he was appointed as the second finance minister.

Teraju was established by the previous government as part of the Prime Minister’s Department, but has since been placed under the ministry of economic affairs.

According to its official website, Teraju is “a strategic unit to spearhead progress through meaningful, resilient and sustainable Bumiputera economic participation”.



