Influenza A continues to spread among kids in 3 states

KUALA LUMPUR: More Influenza A cases involving schoolchildren have been recorded in Penang, Perak and Negeri Sembilan as of today.

Penang state education director Abdul Rashid Abdul Samad said 161 students from 77 primary and secondary schools were confirmed infected as of today, compared with 142 at 70 schools yesterday.

Of these, he said nine students had been admitted to the hospital.

“Those who are not receiving treatment at the hospital have been quarantined in their homes and all are in stable condition,” Rashid told Bernama.

In Perak, state education director Suhaimi Mohamed Ali said 57 students were currently confirmed infected, compared to 37 yesterday.

He said it involved 34 schools in five districts, namely Manjung, Kinta, Larut, Matang dan Selama, Bagan Datuk and Perak Tengah.

The number includes 16 students from Bagan Datuk, including those from SM Sains Teluk Intan (Semesti), which had been closed since Jan 13.

In Negeri Sembilan, the number of cases increased to 22, compared with 11 recorded as of yesterday.

According to deputy state health director Dr Mohd Faid Rashid, the additional 11 cases reported involved pre-school students in Port Dickson.

He said Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases also saw an increase from 106 recorded yesterday, to 112 today.

“However, Influenza A and ILI in the state are still well under control. No schools were closed and no deaths reported, ” he said.

In Selangor, state education director Mahanom Mat Sam said 387 Influenza A cases involving 149 schools were recorded in the state.

However, he said no classes or schools throughout Selangor were closed as of now.

In Johor, the number of influenza cases involving students and schoolchildren currently stands at 109.

State education director Azman Adnan said Johor Bahru recorded the highest number of cases with 46, followed by Batu Pahat (19) and Kulai (16).

In Melaka, state education director Mohd Azam Ahmad said 31 cases were recorded, involving 29 students, a pre-school pupil and a female teacher since Monday, but no schools were closed so far.

Meanwhile, Melaka state Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman Low Chee Leong said the supply of influenza vaccines at government hospitals in the state was adequate, with priority being given to high-risk patients.

In Kuala Terengganu, state Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Alias Razak said no new cases had been recorded so far.

“After the nine cases reported in Setiu on Jan 13, no new cases have been recorded to date,” he said.

In Pahang, 37 people have been infected, involving 24 schools in nine districts in the state since Jan 7, according to state education director Tajuddin Mohd Yunus.

He said it involved 31 primary school students, three pre-school students, two secondary school students and one teacher.



