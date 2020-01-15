PKR disappointed with IGP’s comments over sexual assault claims against Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: PKR said the nation’s top cop’s comments over the probe into the alleged sexual assault case against Anwar Ibrahim gave the impression the party president was guilty of the crime.

Earlier today, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Abdul Hamid Bador said the lack of physical evidence was among the reasons the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) decided to drop the case.

Hamid also said it did not matter whether the complainant, Anwar’s former research assistant Muhammad Yusoff Rawther, was telling the truth as what was needed was corroborative evidence.

But PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution said he was disappointed with Hamid’s statement as it seemed to imply that the assault took place when the latter said it was difficult to gather the evidence as it happened a “long time ago”.

This, Saifuddin argued, seemed to affirm that the assault took place.

“The IGP should not have come out with such a statement that gives a negative connotation on the individual implicated in the case.

“I am disappointed with his statement. He should be cautious when commenting on a case in which it was decided (by the AGC) that it would not be pursued,” Saifuddin, who is also domestic trade and consumer affairs minister, told reporters here.

Yusoff, 26, filed a statutory declaration in November last year accusing Anwar of sexual misconduct. He claimed that the abuse took place while he was still working for PKR on Oct 2, 2018. He subsequently lodged a police report on Dec 7.

Anwar has since denied the allegation and has given his statement to the police last December.

Yesterday, the AGC said there was no case against Anwar, citing the “contradictions of material facts”.

Solicitor-General Engku Nor Faizah Engku Atek also said they found insufficient evidence “to prosecute on the reports lodged based on the evidence available in the investigation papers”.



