Toll collection begins on West Coast Expressway

PETALING JAYA: Putrajaya announced today the concession period effective today for the West-Coast Expressway (Taiping-Banting).

In a federal government gazette dated Jan 14, West Coast Expressway Sdn Bhd was given the authority to collect toll until Dec 19, 2063.

The toll will be collected at the Hutan Melintang, Teluk Intan, Kg Lekir, Sitiawan, Sitiawan Utara, Changkat Chermin and Beruas plazas.

The order under the Federal Roads (Private Management) (Collection of Tolls) (West Coast Expressway Taiping-Banting) Order 2020 was released by the Attorney-General’s Chambers and signed by the Works Minister Baru Bian.

Baru could not be contacted to obtain further details.

Work on the 233km-long highway, reported to cost RM6 billion, began in 2014. It will be an alternative route to the North-South Expressway and will have 21 interchanges.

News reports said certain sections of the highway are already open for use while others will be opened in stages over the next two years. Motorists will have to pay toll to use the completed sections.

Currently, a 9.7km stretch from NNKSB (Shapadu) to Bandar Bukit Raja (North), which connects Kapar and Bukit Raja, a 19km stretch from Hutan Melintang to Teluk Intan, and a 45km stretch from Kg Lekir to Beruas are open to traffic.



