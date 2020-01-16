Another PKR MP hits out at top cop over remarks on Anwar probe

PETALING JAYA: Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador continues to be the target of criticism from PKR leaders loyal to Anwar Ibrahim, who accuse the top cop of insinuating that a sexual assault crime allegedly involving their party boss did take place.

Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad today became the second MP to criticise Hamid over his comments on the probe during a press conference yesterday.

Among others, Hamid said the Attorney-General’s Chambers had decided no case against Anwar because there was a lack of physical evidence as it happened a “long time ago”.

Nik Nazmi said the tone of Hamid’s comments were “deeply regrettable” and were against the principle of “innocent until proven guilty”.

“I suggest that the IGP be consistent in all cases and take extra precautions when commenting on the decisions of the AG’s office as to not implicate or send the wrong message regarding any party involved,” said Nik Nazmi.

Yesterday, PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution said Hamid’s comments implied that a sexual assault against Anwar’s former research assistant Muhammed Yusoff Rawther did take place.

Yusoff’s police report against Anwar in early December resulted in a probe by the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (D5) under Section 354 of the Penal Code, which deals with using criminal force to outrage a person’s modesty.

He said the incident took place at Anwar’s residence in Bukit Segambut on Oct 2, 2018. The PKR leader has rejected the allegations.

On Tuesday, Solicitor-General Engku Nor Faizah Engku Atek, announced on behalf of Attorney-General Tommy Thomas who recused himself from the case, that there were “contradictions of material facts” in the investigation papers submitted by Bukit Aman.



