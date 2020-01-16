BN Youth rallies for votes as Kimanis polling day looms

BEAUFORT: Barisan Nasional supporters held a rally today to protest the Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS) and garner support for their candidate in the Kimanis by-election.

A group of them gathered at the side of a busy stretch at Membakut town here today and held up banners and placards with words such as “Honk If You Agree”, “Warisan Membuyuk” (Warisan is cheating), “Tolak PSS” (reject PSS).

They also chanted “reject Warisan” and “Ubah Balik” (change it back) in an effort to get motorists’ attention.

The more than 30 BN Youth supporters showed their index fingers to those who passed by, signalling to them to vote for the number one candidate – BN’s Mohamad Alamin – with passing motorists honking and reciprocating their gestures.

Mohamad and Warisan’s Karim Bujang will contest for the Kimanis parliamentary seat on Jan 18.

Playing the BN song, including their by-election tune, the supporters also tore PSS leaflets as a symbol of their objection towards the Sabah migrant pass plan.

Sabah Umno Youth chief Abdul Aziz Julkarnain said the rally was a way for the youth to send a clear message that the Warisan-led government was “friendly to illegal immigrants”.

“Last night, BN also organised the ‘Himpunan Muafakat Rakyat Sabah’ (anti-PSS rally) near here which was attended by thousands of people.

“People are beginning to realise the government now cannot protect their rights… not only Kimanis folk will be affected but all Sabahans,” Aziz said.

BN and other opposition-friendly leaders have been making the PSS the main topic in their ceramah on the campaign trail.



