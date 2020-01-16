Penang unveils traffic wardens with powers over 44 offences

GEORGE TOWN: Motorists in Penang Island would now have to be extra vigilant and adhere to traffic laws as the city council’s new traffic wardens have joined traffic cops in keeping an eye out for offenders.

The traffic wardens from the Penang Island City Council (MBPP), who made their debut today, are empowered to summon motorists for 44 types of offences with fines ranging from RM70 to RM300.

The wardens’ powers are almost equivalent to traffic cops although they can only take action on a limited number of offences.

The heftiest fines will be imposed on motorists who beat the red light, cross double lines, going against traffic flow on one-way streets, and failing to follow the orders of a traffic warden, among others.

The RM300 fines are final and cannot be reduced, while the other lower fines can be halved or reduced if paid within 15 days.

MBPP’s traffic wardens wear a navy blue uniform with a white duty belt slung diagonally across their shirts. Officers also wear helmets mounted with video cameras to record offences as evidence.

The wardens may also issue summonses while in plain clothes but they will be required to identify themselves by showing their authority cards.

The enforcement powers are provided under Section 3 (4B) of the Road Transport Act 1987, where a mayor of a city council may appoint traffic wardens after consulting the inspector-general of police.

MBPP mayor Yew Tung Seang said a total of 70 traffic wardens had been empowered since May 9, 2019, but they were officially on duty from today (Jan 16).

He said MBPP was the first city council to have traffic wardens, while Kuala Lumpur was the first City Hall to have similar officers.

He said besides enforcement of traffic laws, the wardens would also help to alleviate traffic congestion at busy junctions during peak hours and attend to any unexpected rise in traffic flow.

“The city council is aware that the issue of traffic is a big issue, with a higher density and higher number of vehicles entering the island during holidays.

“We hope the wardens will help enforce traffic laws together with the police and ease traffic flow on the island,” he said.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said having traffic wardens was a good move, adding that the state had asked for traffic wardens for the past eight years but never got the nod due to lack of funding.

“I hope that the wardens take into account the safety aspects in carrying out their jobs and at the same time, meet the expectations of the people.

“There will be times you (wardens) will be criticised and slandered, but do not worry, carry on doing your job in accordance with the guidelines given,” he said in his address to the wardens.

Earlier, Chow and the mayor inspected a guard of honour mounted by the wardens and witnessed by Penang deputy police chief Roslee Chik and senior officers from the Road Transport Department.

When contacted, Penang deputy police chief Roslee Chik said there were 118 low-ranking traffic cops on the island and 138 in Seberang Perai.

MBPP has issued 299,322 compound notices over traffic offences, clamped 22,338 vehicles and towed away 4,175 vehicles last year.

In 2018, it has issued 195,670 compound notices for traffic offences, clamped 22,346 vehicles and towed away a total of 4,020 vehicles.



