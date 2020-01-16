PPBM Youth suspends 2 including Selangor rep pending drug probe

PETALING JAYA: PPBM Youth has announced the suspension of its Selangor chief Adhif Syan Abdullah and the wing’s national assistant secretary Ahmad Redzuan Mohamed Shafi, days after they were named as among 17 people arrested during an anti-narcotics raid into a condominium in Puchong last Sunday.

PPBM Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the duo’s suspension was to facilitate a police investigation into the case.

Adhif, who is also the Dengkil assemblyman, had denied that he was among those arrested but admitted that he was at the site of the raid when it took place.

He also reportedly said that he was at the “wrong place at the wrong time”.

Police have so far refused to disclose the identities of those arrested, although Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador suggested there were prominent politicians involved.

“I know some of you know about the behaviour of some of the VVIPs,” he said on Jan 13.

Police had seized 0.8 grammes of ketamine during the raid.



