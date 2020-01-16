Teacher pleads not guilty to 41 counts of sexual assault

PETALING JAYA: A former primary school teacher pleaded not guilty to 41 counts of sexual assault against nine of his students at the Sessions Court in Raub, Pahang, today.

The 40-year-old teacher was alleged to have performed fellatio on the male children, aged nine to 12, at a double-storey house not far from the school on 18 different dates from 2017 to 2018.

The man, who is believed to have been relegated to desk duty, was charged under Section 14 of the Sexual Offences against Children Act 2017 for physical sexual assault on a child, which carries a maximum 20-year jail term and whipping if convicted.

He pleaded not guilty to all counts after a court interpreter took nearly half an hour to read the charges to him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Samira Khalili asked the court to impose a high bail amount because of the seriousness of the alleged offences.

Sessions judge Ahmad Faizadh Yahaya set bail of RM200,000 for all the charges in two sureties. He fixed Feb 19 for mention.

The accused, who was represented by lawyer M Thanakumaran, posted bail.



