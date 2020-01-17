Courts go high-tech with AI to ensure consistency in sentencing

KUCHING: Inconsistency of sentences passed in courts will no longer be an issue among judges and magistrates, thanks to the introduction of the “artificial intelligence court technology for sentencing data”.

The technology was first mentioned by former chief justice of Sabah and Sarawak Richard Malanjum during the opening of the legal year for Sabah and Sarawak last year.

It is aimed at helping judges and magistrates analyse previous sentences to ensure consistency.

Chief Justice of Malaysia Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat said there was a need to embrace modern technology to improve efficiency.

“Of course we cannot rely 100% on technology so there must be some human elements as well.

“But this is a pilot project and we’ll see how we can improve as we go along,” she said, adding that Sabah and Sarawak were ahead in terms of advanced technology.

“They (Sabah and Sarawak) started much earlier back in 2007. We are in fact learning from Sabah and Sarawak in terms of technology,” she added.

According to Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak David Wong Dak Wah, the artificial intelligence court technology for sentencing data would be operational by next week once the ground rules had been set.



