MTUC blames Sarawak govt after another job-seeker falls victim to scam

KUCHING: The local chapter of the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) has slammed the state government for its failure to create suitable jobs, after the latest case of Sarawakians falling victim to job scams overseas.

Its secretary Andrew Lo said Sarawakians had been seeking better opportunities in the peninsula, Singapore and other countries, but many of them had been cheated by syndicates promising lucrative jobs.

“The state government is only paying lip service to its promise to create jobs locally. How else can you explain why it continues to ignore setting up a human resources portfolio in the state Cabinet?” Lo told FMT.

He called on the state to develop a holistic blueprint of the human capital needs in Sarawak, which will address issues such as foreign workers, labour productivity, job empowerment and industrial relations.

On Wednesday, Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii highlighted another case of a Sarawakian who fell victim to a jobs scam in the Maldives.

He said the victim, whose passport was taken away by his proprietor, had found out that the job he applied for was not what he had expected.

Yii said his office sought help from the foreign affairs ministry, which contacted the Malaysian consulate in Colombo, Sri Lanka, to render assistance to the family.

Police said job scams reported in Sarawak had shown an 18% increase from 2018 to 2019.

Of the 45 persons reported to have fallen victim last year, 28 were jobless.

“In most cases, they were told of the job offers by their friends or obtained the information from social media and had failed to do research on the jobs they had applied for,” he said.



