Najib demands MACC’s 1MDB audio clips, says ‘crucial’ for defence

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Najib Razak has filed an official application to compel the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to produce the purported recordings of him and several officials in discussion over dealings linked to 1MDB and SRC International.

In the application filed on Jan 15, Najib wanted MACC to produce the recordings, played at its’ press conference last week, for his inspection as he claimed that they were crucial for his defence in the on-going SRC International and 1MDB court cases.

“There have been serious allegations made by MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya that the audio recordings revealed the commission of certain alleged offences concerning me in both the SRC and 1MDB cases.

“By Latheefa’s own admissions in her press conference, one of the recordings is related to the SRC,” Najib said in his affidavit.

Najib also said he would be filling another bid to cite Latheefa for contempt over her actions in disclosing the recordings to the media. However, he did not indicate when he would do this.

MACC released nine audio clips purportedly featuring Najib, his wife Rosmah Mansor, ex-MACC chief Dzulkifli Ahmad as well as the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to MACC, the others involved in the conversations were former attorney-generals Abdul Gani Patail and Mohamed Apandi Ali, Baling MP Abdul Azeez Rahim, Ihsan Perdana managing director Shamsul Anwar Sulaiman, former SRC International director Suboh Md Yassin, former SRC International CEO Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, Abdul Aziz Ismail and Najib’s then principal private secretary Shukry Mohd Salleh.

Apart from the UAE crown prince, others include UAE president Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, IPIC chairman Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al Nahyan and Mubadala Development Company CEO Khaldoon Al-Mubarak.

Najib’s stepson Riza Aziz, former Bank Negara officer Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin and Umno’s Khairul Azwan Harun were also named by MACC.

MACC said a conversation between Najib and the crown prince showed an attempt to cover up alleged money laundering activities in the production of Hollywood movie The Wolf of Wall Street produced by Riza.

Najib was heard asking the sheikh a “personal request”, so that another member of the UAE royal family, businessman Sheikh Mansour Zahyed Al Nahyan, “or whoever”, could sign an agreement passing the money off as a loan.

In the conversation between Dzulkifli and Najib on Jan 5, 2016, Dzulkifli, who was deputy public prosecutor in the Attorney-General’s Chambers, was heard sharing investigation details, believed to be on the SRC International scandal.

Dzulkifli was also heard assuring Najib that he and Apandi would be able to legally “settle” the problem.

Latheefa had said some of these offences were abuse of power, criminal conspiracy, and attempts at fabricating evidence.

She and several senior MACC officers were interviewed by the police yesterday, to assist police’s investigations into the recordings.



