Son’s application against Samy Vellu’s companion postponed to March 6

PETALING JAYA: A scheduled stay application by Vell Paari, the son of former MIC president S Samy Vellu against a woman who wants unrestricted access to his father, has been postponed as the judge is sick.

Lawyer Ramesh Sivakumar, who is appearing for E Meeriam Rosaline, said a deputy registrar had fixed a new date on March 6.

“The judge (Hashim Hamzah) was slated to hear Vell Paari’s application to stay my client’s suit filed in Ipoh pending the outcome of another matter in Kuala Lumpur,” Ramesh said.

The lawyer said Meeriam is opposing Vell Paari’s stay application .

“It is unfortunate that the judge is unwell and my client’s predicament will prolong,” he told FMT.

In August, Meeriam filed a suit in the Ipoh High Court against Samy Vellu and Vell Paari seeking a declaration that she be given due recognition and accepted as part of the family.

She also sought access to Samy Vellu with no restrictions imposed by any other family member, including Vell Paari.

She said Vell Paari had financially disempowered Samy Vellu and taken control of his finances since 2017.

Meeriam, 59, said she had been in a quasi-spousal union with the former Cabinet minister and had been engaged in an “ala-matrimonial” relationship since 1981 and had documentary evidence to support her claim.

Besides this, Meeriam is also seeking for Samy Vellu and Vell Paari to pay unpaid living costs to her amounting to RM191,107.35, which she claimed was owed to her after it was stopped since July 2018.

She is also seeking a one-off payment of RM20 million as lifetime living costs, besides a monthly stipend of RM25,000.

However, last month, Vell Paari’s lawyer filed the stay application for a matter in the Kuala Lumpur High Court to take precedent over Meeriam’s case (in Ipoh).

It is for the High Court to decide whether the 82-year-old Samy Vellu, who was former works minister, is mentally unsound.

Vell Paari filed the lawsuit early last month seeking an inquiry under Section 52 of the Mental Health Act to determine Samy Vellu’s state of mind.

He said Samy Vellu had been diagnosed with dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease three years ago and was not mentally fit to defend himself in two legal cases filed against him.

Meeriam has also applied to become an intervener on the basis that she has a legal interest.

This matter will be heard on Feb 18.



