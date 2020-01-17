‘Thieving’ Umno leaders queuing up for jail, Azmin tells Kimanis voters

BEAUFORT: With just two days before polling day, PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali launched a scathing attack on former prime minister Najib Razak, telling voters that they were free to decide whether or not to support a party that “steals” from them.

“Today there are thieves and robbers in Kimanis,” Azmin told some 300 people during a ceramah at Kampung Pimping, a Brunei-Malay majority village here, last night.

“Even bossku is here… tak tahu malu punya orang (this person knows no shame),” he said, referring to Najib’s “Malu Apa Bossku” tagline.

Azmin said Umno leaders including its president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi would end up in jail, and questioned the loyalty of Barisan Nasional’s Kimanis candidate, Mohamad Alamin.

“Are you not embarrassed to represent a party that is broken? Umno has already been laid to rest,” he said.

Alamin is facing Warisan’s Karim Bujang, who lost by 156 votes to BN’s Anifah Aman in the last general election.

Azmin, who is the economic affairs minister, meanwhile assured Sabahans that Putrajaya is prioritising the state under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

He said Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad was aware that development was concentrated in areas such as Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya and Penang.

The former Selangor menteri besar said he was once told by Mahathir to share Selangor’s wealth with other states.

“I come from Selangor which is the highest contributor to the country’s economy at 23%. The PM called and told me, ‘Let’s give to other states, Selangor is already rich’.

“I asked him which states should we give – without hesitation he said Sabah, Sarawak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Perlis and Kedah,” said Azmin.



