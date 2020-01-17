This is a free country, you may make any comments you like, Dr M tells PKR MPs

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said everyone is free to have an opinion after the nation’s top cop said it was difficult to gather evidence on the alleged sexual claims made by Yusoff Rawther against PKR president Anwar Ibrahim as it happened a “long time ago”.

“That is the opinion of the IGP. Other people may have other opinions.

“This is a free country. You can make any comments you like,” he told reporters when asked on criticisms made by PKR MPs on reported remarks by Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador.

Hamid had said the lack of physical evidence, as the alleged incident happened so long ago, was among the reasons the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) decided to drop the case.

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution had said he was disappointed with Hamid’s statement as it seemed to imply that the assault actually took place.

Saifuddin said Hamid should not have come out with such a statement that gives a negative connotation when applied to the individual implicated in the case.

Anwar has since decided to sue Yusoff for defamation.



