Up to Kelantan how they spend federal funds, says Dr M

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad said it was up to the Kelantan government to decide how to spend funds allocated by Putrajaya in the wake of the controversy sparked by the purchase of Mercedes Benz cars.

The prime minister said that when the federal government set aside funds, it did not come with any conditions.

“They can do as they please. If they want to spend it unwisely, the rakyat will punish them,” he told reporters after chairing the PPBM presidential meeting here.

Yesterday, Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said the purchase of the 14 German luxury cars was meant for the menteri besar as well as state executive council members and state secretary.

It was recently reported that a Mercedes Benz S 450 L AMG, said to be worth RM600,000, was to be Menteri Besar Ahmad Yakob’s new vehicle. This drew brickbats.

The PAS-led government later said it decided to gradually replace the official vehicles for the use of the menteri besar and state excos after conducting an inspection of vehicles used for the past 10 to 12 years.

Amar also defended the purchase, saying the decision was based on the safety and maintenance cost of the vehicles, adding they were more economical when compared to the Proton Perdana.



