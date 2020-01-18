5 Indonesian fishermen abducted off Lahad Datu

KOTA KINABALU: Five Indonesian fishermen were abducted in the waters off Tambisan, Lahad Datu, on Thursday.

Hazani Ghazali, head of the Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscom), who confirmed this, said the incident happened between 9pm and 10pm.

He said eight men boarded the fishing vessel and overpowered the five fishermen.

Hazani said Esscom received information on the abduction from three other fishermen who jumped into the sea and escaped.

The fishing boat was registered in Sandakan.

It was found drifting in the Tangusu Bay, near where the incident happened, at 12.40pm yesterday.



