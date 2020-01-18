5G frequencies don’t cause adverse health effects, say experts

KUALA LUMPUR: Claims by certain parties that the use of fifth-generation (5G) technology, to be introduced in Malaysia this year, could be detrimental to health are baseless, experts say.

University Teknologi Malaysia’s Faculty of Engineering senior lecturer Prof Tharek Abdul Rahman said the technology uses radio frequencies which do not produce harmful radiation such as X-rays.

“People need to understand that there are two types of radiation — ionising and non-ionising. It is the ionising type, such as X-rays and radioactive substances, that can cause cancer.

“5G non-ionising radiation will only cause heating. This is insufficient to cause long-term impacts on body tissues,” he told Bernama.

Explaining further, Tharek said that the radiation generated by 5G technology also encompasses energy that is 1,000 times lesser in strength when compared to solar energy.

The energy from the sun is in the safe category because it encompasses non-ionising radiation and 5G is 1,000 times lower, indicating that it is safe radiation.

“According to a WHO (World Health Organization) report, over 25,000 research articles, published over the past 30 years, have proven that exposure to low-frequency radio or non-ionising rays have no negative impact on human health,” Tharek said.

Sharing the same viewpoint is senior lecturer in the Faculty of Technology and Information Science, Universiti Malaysia Malaysia, Prof Abdullah Mohd Zin, who said that claims that 5G radiation would bring detrimental health impacts is a misunderstanding that needs to be corrected.

“There is no solid evidence linking 5G to health risks,” he said.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Public Health Experts Association president Dr Zainal Ariffin Omar suggested that more campaigns be conducted to raise awareness among the public about the functions and implications of 5G.

“5G technology emits electromagnetic radiation that is very similar to other existing technologies.

“I hope the government will create awareness and provide up-to-date research information from centres around the world on the impact of 5G on human health,” he said.

The commercialisation of 5G technology is expected to be launched in the third quarter of this year.

It will not only redefine connectivity in the country but have a positive impact on the economy, and position Malaysia as one of the 5G pioneers in the Asean region.

A demonstration project on the technology in Langkawi is expected to be launched by Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad tomorrow.



