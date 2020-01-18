BN celebrates with cheers and tears of joy

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional leaders celebrated the coalition party’s by-election victory in Kimanis with cheers and tears of joy tonight.

Former federal minister Abdul Rahman Dahlan said he and Sabah Umno leader Bung Moktar Radin had shed tears on learning that BN candidate Mohamad Alamin had defeated Karim Bujang of the ruling Warisan party.

“Yes, Bung and I cried. In the last 19 months, Sabah Umno was almost completely decimated,” he said on Twitter, referring to the party’s fate after the 2018 general election.

“No one gave us a chance”, in the Kimanis by-election, he said. “Today is a sweet victory indeed.”

Former prime minister Najib Razak hailed the voters in Kimanis for the BN victory and congratulated Sabah Umno.

He also took a sarcastic dig at DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang, who in May had jubilantly hailed a DAP victory in Sandakan as a “knockout blow” for “Bossku” (the popular moniker adopted by Najib during his public walkabout).

“What about Kimanis,” said Najib on Facebook, posting an image of a news clipping on Kit Siang’s remark.

MCA president Wee Ka Siong was the first BN leader to celebrate, congratulating Mohamad Alamin on his victory, which he noted came with a bigger majority than in the 2018 general election.

He said that today’s by-election victory was the fifth straight success for BN since 2018. It showed that the people were fed up and unhappy with the Pakatan Harapan federal government and the Warisan state government in Sabah, he said.

The previous BN victories were in Semenyih, Rantau, Cameron Highlands and Tanjung Piai.



