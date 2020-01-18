Dr M calls for PPBM to defend ‘unique’ Kedah, says Mukhriz

ALOR SETAR: Dr Mahathir Mohamad wants Kedah PPBM to be strengthened in preparation for the 15th general election, PPBM deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir said today.

He said the call to Kedah PPBM was one of the important messages from Mahathir, who is PPBM chairman, during a closed-door meeting with the state party leadership at Kepala Batas near here today.

Mukhriz said the situation in Kedah was unique compared to other states, with the Malay-Muslim community making up the majority in a state led by PPBM, with two Malay-based political parties in opposition.

“So we want to see how we can strengthen Pakatan Harapan for the GE15,” he told reporters after the closed-door meeting at a hotel in Kepala Batas, near here today.

He said at the meeting, specific issues of the upcoming party elections were also discussed.

A closed-door meeting was also held with the state PH leadership in Titi Gajah near here.



