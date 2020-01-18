Eddin keen to contest seat on PPBM council

KUALA PILAH: Kuala Pilah MP Eddin Syazlee Shith has announced his willingness to contest for a position in the PPBM supreme council.

Eddin, who is deputy minister for communications and multimedia, said he was offering himself in efforts to strengthen the party.

“I am keen to contest for a position at the central level in the upcoming Bersatu party elections … God willing,” he told reporters at a constituency event today.

Eddin, who is deputy chairman of Negri Sembilan PPBM, said he would be defending his position as Kuala Pilah division chief in the party elections, in June

PPBM chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced last night that the party would hold its annual assembly on June 25-28.

Branch assemblies and nominations would take place from Feb 15 to March 29, while the divisional meetings would begin on April 18.



