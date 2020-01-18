Face reality or face the consequences, says Anwar to PH

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan should face reality after the ruling coalition’s loss in the Kimanis by-election in Sabah, or face grave consequences, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim said tonight.

He said there would be “grave consequences” if PH leaders did not react to Barisan Nasional’s victory in retaining the Kimanis parliamentary seat.

“I don’t think we should blame anyone, but action has to be taken,” Anwar told the media tonight.

“If we can’t accept this reality, there will be grave consequences – and we can already see it happening across the country,” he said during a Chinese New Year celebration in his constituency of Port Dickson.

BN candidate Mohamad Alamin polled 12,706 votes, defeating Karim Bujang of state ruling party Warisan by a clear 2,029-vote majority.

The margin dwarfs the 156-vote majority by which three-term MP Anifah Aman was re-elected in May 2018, defeating Karim.

The by-election was called after Karim filed an election petition, leading to a court decision overturning Anifah’s election on grounds of electoral irregularities.

The Kimanis victory is the fifth straight success for BN since the 2018 general election, after previously winning the Semenyih, Rantau, Cameron Highlands and Tanjung Piai by-elections.

Anwar was also asked about rumours that PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin could be expelled after being accused of insulting party members and publicly disclosing details of a private conversation with Anwar.

He said he would leave the matter with the party’s disciplinary board to take further action.

At PKR’s central leadership council meeting today, the party’s secretary-general, Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, said a show-cause letter had been issued to Zuraida, to which she has 14 days to explain herself.

“The leaders all accepted the council’s decision, so there was no problem at the meeting just now,” said Anwar.



