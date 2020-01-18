Hundreds at rally to mark 100 days of LTTE detention

KUALA LUMPUR: Hundreds of people, comprising family members, wellwishers and supporters, gathered at a rain-drenched rally to press for the release of 12 men arrested in October for alleged links to the defunct Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

The rally marked the 100th day in detention of the 12 people, who were arrested under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act, commonly called Sosma.

Demonstrating outside the Sogo department store in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman this evening, the group called for the abolition of the act which allows for detention without trial.

The rally also called on Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and other Pakatan Harapan members of the Cabinet to release the 12 people and abolish Sosma in line with the coalition’s election manifesto.

“We feel that these arrests are politically motivated,” said Suaram executive director Sevan Doraisamy. “Sosma clearly infringes human rights. In this case, the PH government is clearly using rule of the jungle’ and not rule of law.”

Among the 12 arrested were Seremban Jaya assemblyman M Gunasekaran, 60; Gadek assemblyman G Saminathan, 35; and DAP member Suresh Kumar, 44.

On Thursday, the High Court heard separate applications by the trio for their release on bail, forbidden under Sosma. In a previous ruling, a judge had held that Sosma was unconstitutional and that judges can consider bail applications even if an accused person is charged with a terrorism-related offence.



