JPJ officers go undercover as bus passengers during CNY break

SERIAN: Road Transport Department (JPJ) officers in Sarawak will go undercover as bus passengers from today until Feb 2 in an operation for the Chinese New Year festive break.

Sarawak JPJ director Mohd Syafiq Anas Abdullah said the undercover officers would snap pictures and record violations committed by drivers throughout the journey.

“Once they reach their destinations, they will issue summonses. We do not want to issue a summons on the road as it will be unfortunate if the driver refuses to continue driving and drops off the passengers,” he said.

“Each trip will have two JPJ personnel on the bus,” he said.

Syafiq said enforcement officers would also focus on vehicle inspections at bus terminals and patrols along the Pan Borneo route from Kuching to Limbang.

In addition, the department would also bar certain types of heavy vehicles on the road two days before the celebration, on Jan 23-24, and two days after the celebration, on Jan 27-28.



