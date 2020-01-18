Kimanis by-election records 76.14% turnout

KIMANIS: The Kimanis by-election has ended with a total turnout of 76.14%, exceeding Election Commission chairman Azhar Azizan’s earlier expectations of a 70% turnout.

Polling proceeded smoothly without any unwanted incidents.

There are 29,618 registered voters in the constituency. In the last general election, the voter turnout was 86.2%.

The by-election – the 10th after GE14 – sees a straight fight between Barisan Nasional’s Mohamad Alamin and Warisan’s Karim Bujang.

A minor traffic jam occurred along the usually quiet Papar-Beaufort road due to voters coming out to vote.

The Warisan camp is expected to set up a base near the counting hall at the Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Dun Banir Community Hall in Beaufort.

The Sabah Umno camp will set up base at the Eagle Wood Garden Villa in Bongawan, Kimanis.

The new Kimanis MP will be named by 10pm.

In Binsulok, a voter was denied his vote at 4pm. However, no details were available immediately on this incident.



