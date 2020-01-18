Kimanis was a large-scale uprising, says PKR Youth

KIMANIS: Sabah PKR Youth information chief Razeef Rakimin said Warisan’s defeat in the Kimanis by-election represented “an uprising on a large scale”.

He said the Sabah ruling party’s failure tonight was due to the state government’s failure to implement its pledges in the election manifesto, as well as a lack of understanding of Sabahans on the Temporary Sabah Pass issue.

The temporary pass, for migrants living in Sabah, will replace three other types of identification documents that they had previously been issued.

Razeef said Kimanis folk were more concerned about their economic wellbeing and the realisation of the election pledges, rather than the numerous offers and allocations made by the government during the two-week campaign period.

The ruling parties in the state government are Warisan, Pakatan Harapan and United Pasok Momogun KadazanDusunMurut Organisation (Upko).

“Based on the PKR youth survey before the nomination day (Jan 4), many Kimanis folks had earlier rejected Warisan: not only had it failed administratively, but cronyism, arrogance and snobbery are part of their leaders’ attitudes,” he said in a statement tonight.

Razeef said some Kimanis voters met by PKR Youth members said they had no confidence about the government meeting its election pledges, such as the transfer of power from Dr Mahathir Mohamad to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

He urged the government to begin reforms of the system and government administration as soon as possible.

“The people are already aware of the power they have to determine the government; what happened in Kimanis is an uprising on a large scale and a reminder for the government to keep their promise,” he said.

Razeef said the PH would also be badly affected in the coming Sarawak elections if the leaders did not buck up.



