New MP takes the honours alone in convincing victory

BEAUFORT: Barisan Nasional has scored a convincing by-election victory over Warisan, obtaining a 2,029-vote majority after the official results were announced tonight.

Returning officer Jupery Etok at 9.25pm declared BN candidate Mohamad Alamin as the winner after he obtained 12,706 votes. His rival, Karim Bujang of Warisan, polled 10,677 votes.

Before the results were announced, Jupery requested that both candidates go up on stage at the Dewan Datuk Sri Panglima Mohd Dun Banir, but only Mohamad was present.

“I hereby declare that Mohamad Alamin is selected as the Kimanis MP,” Jupery said, to shouts of joy and “Radu Tatap Radu” from the many BN supporters in the hall.

Mohamad arrived at the tallying centre here at 8.35pm ahead of the announcement, accompanied by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, former premier Najib Razak, deputy president Mohamad Hasan and also former Umno strongman Anifah Aman.

Anifah, a three-term MP for Kimanis, narrowly won re-election but his victory was annulled by a court decision on grounds of electoral irregularities, on a petition filed by Karim.

Today’s majority obtained by BN dwarfs the 156-vote margin obtain by Anifah in 2018.

The Kimanis by-election was Warisan’s first electoral test in Sabah after the party won power in the state government in the May 2018 general election. The party was also instrumental in helping DAP win the Sandakan by-election in May last year.

Kimanis is BN’s fifth by-election victory out of 10 held since GE14.



