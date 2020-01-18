Opposing PKR factions trade barbs over Zuraida

PETALING JAYA: Two groups of PKR members – one supporting vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin and another calling for her sacking – traded barbs in front of the party’s headquarters this morning.

The party’s central leadership council was meeting amid rumours that Zuraida, a staunch ally of deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali, could be sacked.

Zuraida, the housing and local government minister, had been accused of insulting party members and publicly disclosing details of a private conversation with party president Anwar Ibrahim.

The pro-Zuraida group, which had gathered at 8.30am, chanted “Hidup Zuraida”, “Ampang Power” and “Lawan Tetap Lawan”.

Later, the second group arrived, carrying banners calling for Zuraida’s sacking and chanting “Pecat Zuraida”.

At one point, the two groups came close to each other and tried to drown out the other side with their chants.

Two members of the opposing groups got into a minor scuffle but were pulled away by their colleagues, as police personnel kept watch.

The two groups were later separated and told to keep their distance.



