PKR state chiefs demand Zuraida’s sacking

PETALING JAYA: The majority of PKR state chiefs have demanded that the party sack vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Speaking to reporters after a Central Leadership Council meeting today, the state chiefs — minus Sarawak PKR chief Baru Bian, Selangor PKR chief Amirudin Shari and Sabah PKR chief Christina Liew — said this was their stand even though the party had so far only issued Zuraida a show-cause letter.

Kedah PKR chief Johari Abdul said the state chiefs represented the majority of members, including division chiefs, who wanted Zuraida out of the party.

“Her position does not help the party or the president (Anwar Ibrahim).

“Her presence is not needed and is bad for the party.”

Zuraida, Johari added, had not adhered to the party’s constitution and disciplinary rules by insulting the party and not attending any of the 13 MPP meetings since last year.

When asked about the risks of sacking Zuraida, given her popularity in the PKR Wanita wing, Johari said that was a risk they had to take as all members needed to follow the party’s rules, regardless of their position in federal or state governments.

Meanwhile, Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak dismissed the notion that Zuraida enjoyed a lot of support.

“In Perak, out of 24 divisions, 22 want her to be sacked.

“Even in the two divisions supporting her, if you minus the division chiefs, everyone from the division deputy chief and below want her to be sacked.”

He added the majority of Perak PKR Youth and Wanita leaders also wanted Zuraida out.

“So it’s not true that she has a lot of support.”

Earlier today, PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the party had issued Zuraida a show cause letter. She has 14 days to explain.

He could not reveal what offences Zuraida had allegedly committed as he was not privy to the disciplinary board’s investigations.

Zuraida was not present at today’s MPP meeting and is understood to be in Sabah for the Kimanis parliamentary by-election.



