This is not the time to discuss power transition, says Azmin

KIMANIS: PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali said now is not the time to discuss the power transition involving the prime minister as all Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders should focus on developing the nation for the well-being of the people.

Azmin, who is also economic affairs minister, said Cabinet ministers and other PH leaders must give full support to Dr Mahathir Mohamad in helming the nation, more so because 2020 is a very important year, with Malaysia hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit later this year.

“This is very crucial for us. We should give the latitude to Tun Dr Mahathir to lead and govern the federal government.

“This is not the right time (to discuss about the power transition).

“This is the time where we should sit down and work collectively as a team to ensure Malaysia will be able to showcase during the Apec meeting that we are competitive and able to compete at the global stage.”

Azmin met reporters after attending a meet-the-people session at Kampung Pimping, Membakut, here today. Also present was Membakut assemblyman Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif.

Earlier, the media reported that several PKR MPs had suggested that the prime minister hand over the leadership in May this year.

Elaborating, Azmin said the government has the great responsibility to ensure that all development plans, at both the federal and state levels, are implemented for the benefit of the people.

In addition, he said political stability and the administration of the country were also important to boost investor confidence.

Azmin said the federal government had allocated RM4.25 billion for development projects in Sabah this year.



