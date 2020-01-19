Bodies of all 4 polytechnic students who drowned near Dungun recovered

DUNGUN: Search teams have recovered the bodies of all four students of Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Polytechnic (PSMZA), who went missing after they were swept away by waves while swimming at Pantai Teluk Bidara here last Friday.

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) deputy director Sharikan Bustaman said a team found the last body, that of Mohamad Amir Izzudin Zulkiflee, at 3pm today, about two nautical miles off Pantai Teluk Bidara.

The victim from Air Keroh, Melaka, was a silat exponent, who had represented the state.

Another victim, Muhammad Ikhwan Ahmad Azhan, from Kuala Terengganu, was found at 11.35am by a group of fishermen at Teluk Lipat about 8km from where the four were last seen.

Some 30 minutes later, a rescue team spotted another body, that of Muhamad Luqman Al Rashid Mohamed, from Kuantan, floating about a kilometre away from where Ikhwan’s body was found.

Earlier today, Terengganu JBPM Zone 2 chief Azman Alias said members of the public stumbled upon the body of Muhammad Zul Fahmi Zuki, of Kemaman, on the beach near Mayang Sari Resort, here at 7.30am.

In the 6.30pm incident on Friday, the four, all aged 21, were said to be bathing at a rocky area when they slipped and were swept away by the strong waves.

Sharikan said all four bodies have been sent to the Dungun Hospital forensic unit for further action.



