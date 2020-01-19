Body of poly student found, 3 others still missing

DUNGUN: The body of a Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Polytechnic (PSMZA) student, who went missing with three others while swimming at Pantai Teluk Bidara on Friday, was found at 7.30am today.

The body, believed to be that of Muhammad Zul Fahmi Zuki, was found by the public on the beach near Mayang Sari Resort, about 8km from where the four were last seen, Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department Zone 2 chief Azman Alias said.

He said the body was taken to the Dungun Hospital Forensic Unit for identification.

Azman said the search is continuing for the three others.

In the incident at about 6.30pm on Friday, Zul, Muhamad Luqman Hakim Al Rashid Mohamed Sabarudin, Muhammad Ikhwan Ahmad Azhan and Mohamad Amir Izzudin Zulkiflee, all 21, were said to have slipped at a rocky area and swept away by waves.



