FT traders fined for not being environment-friendly

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 432 warning notices and 1,156 compound notices were issued against traders in the Federal Territories last year for not complying with the use of biodegradable products.

Action was also taken against traders who did not comply with the ban on plastic straws, said Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad.

He said inspections were made at 2,707 business premises in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan.

“In order to promote the use of biodegradable products, communication, education and public awareness programmes should continue to be implemented to enhance public awareness and understanding, as well as the public’s cooperation with the business community.

“In addition, we encourage people to bring their own bags when shopping, bring their own containers for packing food, and use alternative drinking straws, such as reusable straws, paper straws and biodegradable straws,” he said.

Khalid attended the Kuala Lumpur Biodegradable Fun Run 2020 here today, and was at the launch of a campaign to fly the Federal Territories’ flag for the 2020 Federal Territories Day.

The fun run involved 3,500 participants and was aimed at raising public awareness on the importance of environmental protection through the use of biodegradable products, especially in the Federal Territories.

There was also an exhibition of biodegradable products, such as straws, food containers, spoons, forks and plastic bags made from decomposable and environmentally-friendly materials such as sugarcane, corn and grass.

One of the participants in today’s run, Sunita Zainul Abidin, 51, said all Malaysians should attend such healthy activities.

“It is also a sign of our support for the use of biodegradable products in the country, as we know that products like plastic bags take about 100 years to decompose and can cause environmental pollution,” she said.



