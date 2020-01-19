Kimanis defeat a warning that Warisan must relook policies, says analyst

KIMANIS: Warisan’s defeat in the Kimanis by-election is a warning to the party to relook the way it is governing Sabah, a political analyst said.

Universiti Malaysia Sabah’s Lee Kuok Tiung said the loss of Warisan candidate Karim Bujang to Barisan Nasional’s Mohamad Alamin by a 2,029-vote majority is a wake-up call both to Warisan and its federal ally Pakatan Harapan.

“Warisan, which had strong backing from PH parties such as DAP, PKR and PPBM, should see the by-election outcome as a report card on its performance.

“The Kimanis votes should serve as a sign of the people’s rejection of its policies, as well as the Sabah Temporary Pass,” he told FMT.

Lee said the result also signifies the failure of United Pasok Momogun KadazanDusun Murut Organisation (Upko) to garner the votes of the non-Muslim Bumiputeras, who account for 41% of the 29,644 registered voters.

He said it also represents the re-emergence of the Sabah’s oldest surviving party, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), and its influence on the indigenous ethnic groups – the KadazanDusunMurut (KDMs).

Umno, he said, remains a big threat to the parties presently holding power in the state.



