Labuan port sacks operator who reported tender conspiracy

PETALING JAYA: A port operator who reported the Labuan Port Authority to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission over an alleged conspiracy over tenders is being replaced.

Bernama reported port authority chairman Chan Foong Hin as saying that a letter of termination of the land lease had been issued to Labuan Liberty Port Management Sdn Bhd (LLPM) on Friday.

They would cease operations at the port by the third week of March.

The port operator’s general manager, Abdul Ghani Paijan, had lodged a report with MACC on Dec 17, claiming there was a “leak” in the port tender result and that it should be thoroughly investigated by the MACC.

LLPM has been the Labuan Liberty Wharf operator since 1998.

Chan, according to the news agency, said that a letter of appointment for the new operator is expected to be issued in the last week of January.

He also said that the LPA was prepared to be investigated, although none of its officials has been called in by MACC so far.

“We are open to any investigation by any parties…everyone has the right to lodge any report, and it is not a problem.

“But as of today, LPA has yet to receive anything on the investigation following the report by LLPM, and now we must be ready with all records on LPA’s board meetings, and our meetings are not only minuted but also recorded on tape as well,” he was quoted by Bernama as saying.

Chan also said the probe would not burden him.

Labuan MACC director Mohd Yusizzudin Mohd Yusof said he had submitted a report on the alleged conspiracy to the agency’s headquarters for further action.

It was previously reported that Ghani had claimed that the tender process was not transparent, and in December LLPM executive chairman Mohd Alias Abd Rahman had said the leaked tender result, which went viral, had created confusion and panic for the management, staff, business clients and port users.



