Sabah teacher active in robotics nominated for international award

KENINGAU: Keningau Vocational College (KVK) English teacher Mohd Al-Khalifa Mohd Affnan has been nominated as one of the candidates for the Community Citizenship Award to be held in Dubai on Feb 26.

KVK director Johari Sabin said the teacher’s nomination for the award was due to his contributions in the fields of robotics and drone technology as well as in promoting cultural exchange programmes to schools and the community.

“Al-Khalifa finished third in an international robotics competition in Seoul in 2018.

“Since 2017, he has also implemented student and teacher exchange programmes with schools in South Korea.

“This has given KVK students and teachers the opportunity to stay a week in the country,” he said in a statement here today.

Johari said Al-Khalifa had previously won a social project competition held during an environmental campaign to encourage people to recycle.

He said the vocational college had always encouraged its teachers to venture into areas such as technology, arts, sports, research, skills, entrepreneurship and innovation, which could be adopted as part of educational activities.



