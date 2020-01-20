5 proposals received for Malaysia Airlines, says Dr M

LANGKAWI: Malaysia has received five proposals for debt-laden national carrier Malaysia Airlines, Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

“There are about five proposals but, of course, some of them are just no go,” he said at a media briefing here today, without giving more details.

“We need to listen to everybody to find out what is the best solution.”

The government has been seeking a strategic partner for the financially struggling airline, which is still recovering from two tragedies in 2014, when flight MH370 disappeared in what remains a mystery, and flight MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine.

Taken private by sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd in 2014, Malaysia Airlines has been struggling to post a profit.



