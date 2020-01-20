Ex-spy chief Hasanah applies to get old documents on MEIO’s formation

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court was informed today that former director-general of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) Hasanah Abdul Hamid, who is facing a criminal breach of trust (CBT) charge involving RM50.4 million in government funds, has filed a representation regarding her case to the Attorney-General.

Her lawyer Shaharudin Ali told judicial commissioner Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh that he had filed the written representation on Jan 14.

“I requested for the date of the trial to be in August 2020,” he said during case management.

Shaharudin also said he would file an application to obtain some old documents from the National Archives, the Prime Minister’s Department, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Wisma Putra, the Special Branch and the British government.

“It relates to the establishment, function, role and authority of the Research Department involving my client,” he said.

The court set Feb 20 for case management.

Meanwhile, when met outside the court, both parties refused to disclose the purpose of the representation.

On Oct 25, 2018, Hasanah pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to a CBT charge involving US$12.1 million (RM50.4 million) belonging to the Malaysian government.

Hasanah, in her capacity as a civil servant, is alleged to have committed the offence at the office of the Director-General of the Research Division, Prime Minister’s Department, between April 30 and May 9, 2018.

The charge was framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code which provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years, whipping, and a fine on conviction.



