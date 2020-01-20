Gobind sees Langkawi becoming ‘digital island’

LANGKAWI: The new 5G mobile communications technology will transform Langkawi into a “digital island”, changing the way residents work and live, communications minister Gobind Singh Deo said today.

The transformation would benefit the local community and the local authorities when planning future development projects, he said.

Speaking at the launch of 5G demonstration projects here, Gobind said 72 types of 5G uses were being demonstrated in six states, with 35 cases at 25 sites in Langkawi alone.

He said 5G was being used in nine different areas, agriculture; education; entertainment and media; manufacturing and processing; oil and gas; smart city; smart transport; and tourism.

Smart agriculture and urban precision farming would be relevant to Langkawi and Malaysia for increasing the country’s food supply.

The 5G technology in digital healthcare on trial in Langkawi includes real-time medical data transfer and connected ambulance, as well as remote consultation at Sultanah Maliha Hospital,” he said.

The smart city project would allow digital boundary control to better monitor the safety and security aspects of ports.

He said 5G mobile networks would be launched in 24 Asia Pacific countries by 2025 and would contribute almost US$900 billion to the region’s economy over the next 15 years.



