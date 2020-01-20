Heed Dr M’s ‘one-term govt’ warning, Chow tells PH parties

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today urged Pakatan Harapan parties to buck up or risk losing the next general election, following losses in several by-elections.

Chow, who is DAP’s national vice-chairman, said Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s call was a “qualified statement” and a signal for all parties in PH to quit bickering and buck up in order to ensure continued support for the people.

On the sidelines of a press conference in Komtar today, Chow said PH must use internal channels to decide on matters related to the government and the coalition.

“We take note of the kind advice of the PM, all component parties in PH must buck up, collectively and individually,” he said.

Chow said while Penang was a PH bastion, it would not rest on its laurels and continue to better what it had been doing for the past 11 years.

“We cannot be complacent, but engage our community further. All of our elected reps have been on the ground, in fact, too much, but it is necessary to reach out to the people.

“We will continue to implement pro-people policies and projects to continue enjoying the strong level of support that had elected us for the third term in Penang.”

Chow said this in response to a question asked about Mahathir’s remarks made in Langkawi this morning.

Mahathir had said PH would be a one-term government if it does not make the right changes, as his coalition reeled from its fifth straight loss in by-elections since it assumed power in 2018.

“I told them in a democracy you need strong support from the people. But instead, they fight among themselves and divide the people… they are not going to win unless they change their ways,” the prime minister was quoted by Reuters as saying.



